2 men trapped after trench collapse in Hoover
The accident happened on Twin Pine Circle, just across Preserve Parkway from The Grove. (Source: WBRC)
By WBRC Staff | July 23, 2019 at 3:31 PM CDT - Updated July 23 at 4:50 PM

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover firefighters are trying to rescue two men who are trapped after an eight foot trench collapsed on them in a neighborhood.

Officials say the workers were installing drainage when the trench collapsed. Since the incident, rescue crews have not had any communication with the workers and are not sure where the men are located in the collapse.

We’ll update this story when more information becomes available.

