App aimed to help students in moments of crises being tested in local school districts

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is rolling out a new app you may want to have your child download before the school year starts.
It’s the P3 Campus app which has been in existence now for about five years. CrimeStoppers says Montgomery Public Schools and Pike Road Schools districts will become the pilot program for the app this fall.
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers Executive Director Tony Garrett says the app works real-time and could come in handy for a student in trouble.
“The person that has been bullied, a person going through some type of abuse or some type of drug addiction, they can go ahead download the app and give us the information, and we can reach out to our service providers and see if they can get some type of assistance to that person," said Garrett.
The P3 Campus app was created by Anderson Software. The app is available in both the Apple and Android app stores.
