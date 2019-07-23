2 arrested after 3-year-old dies in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The investigation into a 3-year-old boy’s death has resulted in two arrests.
Ashley Elizabeth Catron, 36, and Frederick Antony Frink, 34, are each charged with two counts of aggravated child abuse.
Madison County Coroner Tyler Berryhill said the child was taken from a home on Maple Ridge Boulevard to Huntsville Hospital where he was pronounced dead just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The cause of death was not released.
An autopsy will be performed in Huntsville this week.
Officials said a 4-year-old boy was also taken to the hospital. That child’s condition is not known.
The suspect’s relationship to the victims is not yet known.
No other information could be released at this time.
