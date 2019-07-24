Citizens vote to use Special 5 Mill Tax Fund for Auburn City Schools’ facilities, renovation

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn voters headed to the polls Tuesday to decide on a special municipal bond.
The referendum was to decide if voters approve of using Auburn’s Special 5 Mill Tax Fund to help cover the $46 million worth of renovations at J.F. Drake Middle School and Cary Woods Elementary School.
91 percent of voters were in favor of using the Special 5 Mill Tax Fund for Auburn City Schools’ facilities, including major renovations to both schools. The vote was 727-68.
Lee County will tally provisional votes and the Auburn City Council will canvass election results at noon on Tuesday, July 30 at the Council Chambers.
