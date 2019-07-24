Feeling Great!

Our cold front has cleared the state, meaning slightly cooler and less humid air is in the process of settling in.
Dew points are in the 60s across the region this morning, offering a more refreshing start to our Wednesday. We'll see mostly sunny skies with highs into the upper 80s through the afternoon. With lower humidity going nowhere, it will make for a more comfortable day overall. Temperatures tonight will dip into the middle 60s tonight and into tomorrow morning, likely as good as it gets before we start slowly warming up again.
We’ll keep the forecast dry for the rest of the workweek and only isolated rain chances returning this weekend as highs tick back toward 90-92.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.