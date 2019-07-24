Gas station clerk robbed, shot to death in Pike County

BRUNDIDGE, Ala. (WSFA) - A south Alabama police department is investigating an early morning robbery and homicide at an area gas station.
Police in the Pike County city of Brundidge are searching for the suspect who committed a robbery, then shot and killed the clerk at the Gulf Gas Station on Highway 10 Wednesday morning.
Police say the unidentified man walked into the gas station around 6 a.m. and fled the scene after committing the crimes. Brundidge Police Chief Moses Davenport told WSFA 12 News investigators are looking through surveillance video in an effort to identify the suspect.
Investigators are also searching the grounds for evidence.
The name of the victim, identified as a store clerk, has not been released.
If you have any information that could help authorities, call 911 immediately.
