Huntsville toddler who died, sibling hospitalized were undernourished, police say

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville police have released new information in a deadly child abuse case.
A 3-year-old died Tuesday and his 4-year-old brother was hospitalized. Police say the children were “very undernourished” to the point where they needed medical attention.
The suspects are the children’s biological parents, Ashley Elizabeth Catron, 36, and Frederick Antony Frink, 34. Both are charged with two counts of aggravated child abuse.
The 4-year-old is in stable condition.
A 17-year-old male in the home was released to other family members.
“We are waiting on medical and forensic reports. Once all of the information and evidence is gathered, we will be working with the Madison County District Attorney’s Office to prosecute the suspects to the fullest extent of the law for any offenses committed," said Capt. Mike Izzo of HPD’s Criminal Investigative Division.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.