Montgomery to hold meetings discussing housing, community development needs

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Montgomery will hold several public meetings for residents and non-profit organizations to discuss the city’s housing and community development needs.
These meetings come as the city is preparing to develop and submit its 2020-2024 Consolidated Plan. During these public meetings, city officials will conduct a survey and take public comments on the city’s current community development and housing needs.
This plan will be submitted to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). It is related to the Community Development Block Grant Program, HOME Investment Partnerships Act Program and the Emergency Solutions Grant Program, which are all programs to assist residents.
These programs assist low and moderate income residents with affordable housing and also provide funding for homeless shelters.
The public meetings will be held at the following locations:
- Aug. 1st, 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Gateway Park Lodge
- Aug. 8th, 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Alabama Archives
- Aug. 13th, 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Fire Station 9
- Aug. 27th, 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Nehemiah Center
- Aug. 29th, 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts
If you are not able to attend the meetings, officials say you can still participate by taking the survey online.
