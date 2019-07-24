National training for school resource officers held in west Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - At the firing range in west Montgomery Wednesday morning, the aim is to be the eyes and ears of the school.
Welcome to the National Association of School Resource Officers training seminar.
“We’re not just there to take out the bad guy. We’re working on prevention," said Pamela Revels, an instructor for the National Association of School Resource Officers training course.
Prevention and being that coach, parent and counselor to all who will walk the halls of learning in the upcoming school year. Wednesday’s topic was on understanding the teenager’s brain; their thinking brain versus the logical brain, and convince them to make good choices and don’t do anything regrettable that could last a lifetime.
“We are a person and one they can trust and talk to us about any problem they might be having," said Prattville Police Department Lt. Ray Wagner.
The one-week seminar consists of more than 40 police officers from several jurisdictions, all here taking their best shot at not only preventing trouble at schools but steering them on the right path.
“They really become their friend, coaches, and in some cases their parents," said Montgomery Police Department Sgt. R.D. Calhoun.
School resource officers have been around for a while. They started out as DARE officers in the early 1990s and later evolved into what they are today.
”And how to make them good citizens and go forward after they graduate," said Revels.
Wednesday is day four with a focus on school law and developing successful relationships with diverse students. For Sgt. Calhoun and Lt. Wagner, the learning never stops when it comes to keeping the peace starting at the school house door.
CrimeStoppers is sponsoring the training and got a grant from ADECA to help train the 42 officers attending this week.
