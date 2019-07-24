Prayer Gathering held for teen killed in weekend shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two separate shootings over the weekend claimed lives of two teenagers. Tuesday, family and friends of one victim remembered her life and prayed for an end to the violence.
Hand in hand, those who loved Courtney Jones gathered in front of Lanier High School where the 17-year-old was set to begin her senior year in just weeks.
“She was looking forward to graduating. She wanted to go to college and sing,” said Brandon Perry, Courtney’s cousin.
Brandon Perry says his cousin’s passion was music, and she left a mark on everyone who she crossed paths with.
“She was a great person. When you were around her she would just fill you will joy," said Perry.
The teen’s life was cut short Sunday night when Montgomery Police say she was shot on Hall Street.
“It is very hard because we don’t know who did it. We don’t know what the cause of it was. All we know is she is dead and we can’t bring her back,” said Perry.
With no arrest, an urgent plea is being made by her family for anyone with information contact authorities.
“A person that knows something just come out. My niece didn’t deserve this and nobody else deserves this,” said FC Burt, Courtney’s great uncle.
Community activist and Pastor Ja’mel Brown says any time a young person’s life is ended due to gun violence it impacts the entire community.
“The principal is affected, the students are affected, the teacher are affected, and the entire system is affected," said Brown.
This is why he believes it is important to stop the violence.
“We just have to keep on pushing put down the guns. Think before you act,” said Brown.
And he says as this family prepares to say their final goodbyes, to a young lady gone to soon, they need support.
“Pray with them, comfort them, and love on them," said Brown.
If you have any information that can help police you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.
There are plans to host a candlelight vigil next week to remember Jones. Organziers tell us funeral services for Courtney Jones will be next Saturday, Aug. 3 at 11 a.m. at New Life Church of God in Christ on Mobile Highway.
