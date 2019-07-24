PROGRAMMING ALERT: Alabama Live! and WSFA 12 News at Noon cancelled Wednesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Due to NBC News coverage of Robert Mueller’s testimony, Alabama Live! and WSFA 12 News at Noon will not air Wednesday.
The NBC Special Report will also likely impact “Days of Our Lives.” If “Days of Our Lives” is preempted, it would air overnight. Those details will be released once the hearing ends.
The NBC News coverage is expected to continue until 2 p.m. However, if the hearing ends early, there is a chance “Days of Our Lives” could air as scheduled Wednesday at 12:30 p.m.
We will continue to update this story with the latest WSFA 12 News programming information.
