Suspect found guilty in Dec. 2014 Montgomery homicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The suspect in a Dec. 2014 Montgomery homicide has been found guilty, according to District Attorney Daryl Bailey.
A jury found Rodriguez Reed guilty of shooting Ladarion Thompson in the early morning hours of Dec. 21, 2014, after the two got into an argument in the parking lot of a Day Street gas station.
According to the DA, Reed pulled handgun and chased Thompson around the parking lot while firing multiple rounds at him. While standing over him, the DA says Reed fired shots into Thompson’s neck.
Reed was later arrested and charged with killing Thompson but posted a $75,000 bond and was released. However, that bond was revoked in 2016 after he was arrested for allegedly shooting into an occupied building in Elmore County.
“This senseless violence that has plagued our city needs to stop," Bailey said. "How many times do we have to send the message that violence will not be tolerated?”
The DA added that “Our young people desperately need to be taught conflict resolution skills before another senseless murder happens,” noting both the suspect and victim were just 16 at the time of the murder. “Because of something foolish, a mother has had to bury her child and another mother will lose her child to the prison system for the rest of his life.”
Reed will learn his fate on Aug. 15. He could spend between 20 years to life in prison.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.