Troy O-lineman garners Outland Trophy Watch List honors

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Making 26 straight starts and allowing 0 sacks in 703 snaps played last season will land you on some sort of watch list, preseason all-conference team or both. That’s the case for Troy offensive lineman Kirk Kelley.
Kelley has been named to the Outland Trophy Award Watch List for his exceptional play at the guard position. The Outland Trophy honors the best interior lineman in college football and Kelley’s 2018 stats speak for themselves.
The senior played 543 snaps at left guard and the other 84 at left tackle last season. He’s a part of a Troy offensive line that has garnered national recognition for its play the last several seasons under former head coach Neal Brown. They finished with the 12th fewest sacks allowed in 2017.
Kelley himself allowed just five pressures all season in 2018. He’s been named to the Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team heading into this year as it could be a special senior season.
The Trojans take on Campbell in Week 0 of the college football season. They welcome the Camels into Veterans Memorial Stadium Aug. 31 for a 5 p.m. kick.
