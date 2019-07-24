Tyler Sumpter named to Groza Award Watch List

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The preseason notoriety for members of the Troy Trojans football team keeps growing. Wednesday, junior kicker Tyler Sumpter was named to the Lou Groza Award Watch List.
The award is presented every year to the nation’s top place kicker.
Sumpter, a Hoover native, was named to the All-Sun Belt Second Team following last season in which he connected on 18 of 24 field goals, ranking 16th nationally. He was also a preseasons second-team selection. His 18 makes were the second most in a single-season in Troy history.
He was a the Sun Belt Special Teams Player of the Week four times last season and became just the second player in conference history to win a player of the week award three straight times.
Sumpter has yet to miss an extra-point attempt in his Troy career. He joins teammates BJ Smith and Kirk Kelley as other Trojans to be named to an award watch list. Smith was named to the Maxwell and Doak Walker Award watch lists, while Kelley was named to the Outland Trophy Watch List.
Troy opens the 2019 season Aug. 31 at Veterans Memorial Stadium against Campbell. That game will kick at 5 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.