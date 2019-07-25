Alabama Dance Theatre presents ‘Stars on the Riverfront’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This weekend, the Alabama Dance Theatre will present the 16th annual “Stars on the Riverfront”.
Dancers with ADT will showcase what they learned in an intensive two-week seminar. The free performances will he held Sunday and Monday at 7:30 p.m. You’re encouraged to bring the family, enjoy a picnic and join the dance company as the sun sets on the Riverwalk Amphitheater.
Gates will open at 6 p.m. Kona Ice, That’s My Dog and The French Truck will be the vendors on site at both performances. ADT says the proceeds from Kona Ice will support the ADT Scholarship fund.
WSFA 12 News’ anchors Valorie Lawson and Mark Bullock will emcee this event.
