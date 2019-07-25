Alabama Shakespeare Festival reveals 2019-2020 season lineup

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Shakespeare Festival (ASF) announced the lineup of productions for its 48th season.
The 2019-2020 season will feature 13 productions, including comedies, musicals and much more.
“We’re excited to present a variety of dynamic and meaningful titles that celebrate the human experience,” Todd Schmidt, ASF’s Executive Director, said. “There’s something for everyone; from comedies and theater for young audiences to inspiring new works and impressive musicals.”
The productions include:
- Pipeline: October 17-October 27, 2019
- The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: December 5-December 29, 2019
- All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914: December 7-December 29, 2019
- Dr. Seuss’s The Cat in the Hat: January 11-January 25, 2020
- The Agitators: January 30-February 13, 2020
- And Then They Came for Me: Remembering the World of Anne Frank: February 9-February 15, 2020
- Alabama Story: March 5-March 22, 2020
- Ruby: The Story of Ruby Bridges: March 6-March 22, 2020
- William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream: March 25-March 28, 2020
- William Shakespeare’s The Comedy of Errors: April 16-April 26, 2020
- I and You: April 23-May 3, 2020
- Cinderella: June 16-July 12, 2020
- Million Dollar Quartet: August 6-August 23, 2020
Tickets will go on sale on August 15. Visit the ASF Box Office, or call 334-271-5353 for more information.
