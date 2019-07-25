MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Another beautiful day is underway! Lower humidity and more comfortable temperatures are in store again. Highs will warm to near 90°, and high pressure will keep our skies sunny.
Tonight, low temperatures will return to the pleasant upper 60s.
Friday and Saturday with both stay mostly dry, with only an isolated shower or two possible for the first half of the weekend. By Sunday, southerly flow will increase the amount of moisture in our atmosphere. Scattered rain and more humidity will return to the forecast for the second half of the weekend and linger into the middle of next week.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.