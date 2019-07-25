Auburn SROs training ahead of school year

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The start of school is quickly approaching, and while students are trying to enjoy the remainder of their summer break, Auburn City Schools School Resource Officers are training to keep kids safe.
Auburn's SROs are working with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office on emergency response drills.
Officials say these drills are a great opportunity for first-responder agencies to collaborate on the latest tactics for keeping schools safe.
“They spent three days, three full days, doing training together along with our schools," said Auburn Police Chief Paul Register. “This is just a great opportunity to work side by side and just do the actual things like going through the buildings, familiarizing themselves with all the different buildings within the schools and then working together as well.”
Officials say having multiple agencies working together provides an added benefit for each agency and the students they protect.
“What we like to do is collaborate with one another to bring all of the best practices to the point of training. It’s all about protecting the children. That is what our number one goal is, and anything that we can do to protect ourselves, hopefully in a circumstance we will never have to deal with, but if we do, we want to be able to bring the best response we can and protect the children in these schools,” said Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones.
Auburn City Schools’ Parent Teacher Organization also paid to send the school resource officers to a safety conference.
“These folks are not just officers. They’re also mentors and counselors and provide a variety of services aside from just law enforcement," said Auburn City Schools Safety Coordinator Chris Hardman. “What you see is a real genuine concern for the students, not just from a safety standpoint, but from a relational standpoint.”
Auburn City Schools student return to the classroom on Aug. 8.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.