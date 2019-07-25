Family of Lee Co. cold case murder victim still searching for answers, 11 years later

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A family is still looking for answers in a Lee County cold case.
The month of July marks the 11th anniversary of the death of Felton Tate, a Beauregard man who was shot on Lee Road 39.
Before Felton Tate passed away in the hospital, he described his killer to family members as a man with dread locks. Neighbors also reported a white four-door car speeding away shortly after the shots were fired.
Felton Tate’s family is frustrated that no progress has been made in the case.
"If you have any information, just come forward. For his two kids, I always emphasize on that. If I'm struggling with my mental health after this, I can only imagine what my little sister is going through,” said Felton Tate’s son, Felton Tate Jr.
As a family, we're still looking for answers. We're just looking for that individual or group to just come forward and bring answers so we can have closure,” said Felton Tate’s brother, Terry Tate.
Felton Tate was 44 years old when he was killed. He has a son and daughter who are now ages 29 and 27.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
