Ga. man charged in 18-year-old’s death charged in separate shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Georgia man already facing capital murder charges has been charged in another Montgomery shooting.
According to Sgt. Jarrett Williams, Kardarius Fountain, 23, charged with capital murder in the death of James Richardson III, is facing three additional charges: two counts of first-degree assault, one count of second-degree assault and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle.
Williams says the charges are related to a shooting that happened in the 3200 block of Covered Bridge Drive on July 4th. In that shooting, a man and two juveniles were wounded while sitting in a vehicle.
Williams was already in the Montgomery County Detention Facility where he is being held without bond.
