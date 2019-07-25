Houston County delays start of school due to malware attack

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County Schools announced on Thursday that they are pushing the starting date for students back to Monday, Aug. 5 due to a malware attack on their phone system.
In a public press release, the school system announced that they are working with law enforcement and network engineers to fix the issue.
Teachers and staff will report back to school Aug. 1 originally as scheduled.
According to the press release, Houston County Schools is unable to provide any further information due to “advice and counsel of law enforcement.”
