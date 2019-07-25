1 killed, 3 suffer life-threatening injuries in B’ham house fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A fire early Thursday morning in Wylam killed one person and injured three others.
Birmingham Battalion Chief Sebastian Carrillo says three people, including children, were rescued from the home in the 4500 block of 8th Avenue and one person was found dead inside.
Two small children were taken to Children’s Hospital and a third person was taken to Princeton Hospital.
Carrillo says three children involved range in age from infant to teenager. According to Carrillo at the scene Thursday morning, they have life-threatening injuries.
Just before 9 a.m., ATF and the arson K9 arrived at the scene.
This story is developing.
