Lawsuit claims Limestone County teen permanently damaged from Juul addiction

The teen is only identified as “A.B.” in the suit. It claims he’s developed a “severe nicotine addiction" and “permanent brain injury” from using Juul. The lawsuit goes on to say that A.B. struggles to function without nicotine and goes through withdraws and emotional outbursts. It also claims that his parents have tried to help him beat the addiction, but things have only gotten worse. The attorneys say Juul is responsible because it’s marketing and design intentionally targets children while minimizing the risks.