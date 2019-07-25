Man found guilty of Chilton County woman’s reckless murder

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Prattville has been found guilty of reckless murder after a crash he caused in Oct. 2018 killed a Jemison woman.
Thursday, a jury in Autauga County Circuit Court found Jorge Ruiz, 20, guilty on three counts: reckless murder, driving with license, and being a minor in possession, consumption, or transportation of alcohol.
Ruiz was driving a 2011 Ford F-150 southbound on U.S. 31 north of Prattville back on Oct. 28. His truck crossed the center line and hit a 2007 Honda Civic head on, killing Marlena Hayes.
Court documents indicated Ruiz and the inside of the truck smelled strongly of alcohol. There were also beer cans inside the truck, and when inside an ambulance Ruiz blew a .05 on a hand held breath tester, according to the court documents.
Ruiz is set to be sentenced on Aug. 24.
