Montgomery police probe multiple vehicle thefts Thursday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are busy investigating several stolen vehicle reports that involved chases Thursday.
In one incident, officers saw a possible stolen vehicle in the 700 block of Genetta Court and attempted a traffic stop only to pursue the vehicle until it crashed a short time later.
The crash happened in the 700 block of South Perry Street. The driver fled the scene on foot but the man was taken into custody a short time later.
According to MPD spokesman Sgt. Jarrett Williams, another stolen vehicle was found in the 700 block of Genetta Court. Charges against the suspect are pending. No other details were immediately available.
Then, Thursday afternoon, officers noticed a possible stolen vehicle in the area of West Delano Avenue and Happiness Avenue. A brief chase was initiated but ended with the suspect crashing in the area of East Edgemont Avenue and Richmond Road.
In that case, an unnamed juvenile was arrested. Williams said charges against the suspect are still pending.
