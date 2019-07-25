Police officer charged with domestic violence

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A Dadeville police officer is on leave without pay after being arrested on a domestic violence charge.
John Franklin Sutherlin, 35, faces a third degree domestic violence charge.
Alex City police were called to Sutherlin’s home on Lakeland Drive earlier this month. When officers arrived they found the female victim had marks on her and property damaged. The victim didn’t require medical attention.
The charge against Sutherlin is a class A misdemeanor and is being handled through the Alex City municipal court system.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.