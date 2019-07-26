Agreement reached to keep McCraney hearings open to press, public

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An agreement has been reached that will allow news outlets and the public to be in the courtroom for capital murder suspect Coley McCraney’s pretrial hearings.
In June, Gray Television, the parent company of WSFA 12 News, joined the Alabama Broadcasts Association, the Alabama Press Association and the Dothan Eagle in filing a motion after prosecutors asked a judge to block news outlets and the public from the hearings.
Prosecutors said they were concerned pretrial publicity could taint the jury pool. Defense lawyers said they considered it unconstitutional.
McCraney faces capital murder charges in the deaths of Dothan teens J.B. Beasley and Tracie Hawlett in 1999.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.