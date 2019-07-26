Arrests made after multiple Montgomery car thefts

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police made arrests in four vehicle thefts Thursday involving two juveniles and a 21-year-old.
The first incident happened around 7 a.m. Wednesday when a resident in the 800 block of Park Avenue reported their vehicle stolen. Investigators saw the stolen vehicle Thursday around 10:45 a.m. in the 700 block of Genetta Court and tried to pull over the driver.
The juvenile driver fled from police and crashed in the 700 block of South Perry Street where he then fled on foot. He didn’t make it far, however. Officers took him into custody and charged him with first-degree receiving stolen property.
While investigating, another stolen vehicle was found in the 700 block of Genetta Court, prompting police to charge the juvenile with first-degree receiving stolen property. Details on that theft were not immediately available.
The suspect was taken to the Montgomery County Youth Facility. Police say more charges are expected in that case.
In the second case, another juvenile was charged with first-degree theft of property, fraudulent use of a credit card, and attempting to elude after a victim reported their vehicle stolen around 7 p.m. Wednesday. That car was taken from the 800 block of West Fairview Avenue.
The victim told investigators that after their vehicle was stolen, the suspect used their debit/credit card to make an unauthorized purchase. Police saw the vehicle around 1:20 p.m. Thursday in the area of West Delano Avenue and Happiness Avenue and a chase was initiated. The chase ended with the driver crashing on East Edgemont Avenue and Richmond Road.
The juvenile was charged and taken to the Montgomery County Youth Facility.
In a third case, the only one in which a suspect is identified, 21-year-old Maurice Britton was charged with first-degree receiving stolen property after the vehicle was stolen around 3:50 p.m. Thursday from the 4500 block of Troy Highway.
Police found the vehicle less than an hour later in the 3500 block of McGhee Road.
Britton was arrested and taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility where he is being held on a $10,000 bond.
