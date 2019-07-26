ASE Credit Union experiencing ‘technical difficulties’

ASE Credit Union is experiencing technical difficulties at this time. (Source: ASE Credit Union Website)
By WSFA Staff | July 26, 2019 at 3:12 PM CDT - Updated July 26 at 3:23 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - ASE Credit Union is experiencing “technical difficulties” according to its website.

In the full notice, it says:

“We are currently experiencing technical difficulties with our systems. We apologize for the inconvenience. This notice will be removed when resolved.”

We have reached out to ASE Credit Union for comment. They have several locations in Montgomery, as well as locations in Prattville, Wetumpka, Millbrook, Clanton and Selma.

