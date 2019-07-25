Coroner identifies 2 workers killed in Hoover trench collapse Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The two workers killed earlier this week in Hoover when a trench collapsed have been identified.
Gaspar Manueal-Pedro, 46, and 28-year-old Matias Gaspar-Lopez have been identified as the victims. Both men lived in Birmingham and were from Guatemala.
The cause of the collapse is still being investigated.
A spokesperson says the agency is required to issue any citations that may come from their findings within six months. However, that does not mean a case will take that long.
The company that the victims worked for, Water Drainage Solutions, does not have any OSHA history.
One trench safety expert said these types of things can happen in a matter of seconds.
"It can become a problem very, very, quickly. Unfortunately we’ve talked to people that have been in collapses and you can get in and out a thousand times. But that one time may cost you a lot,” said Chris Allen, Allen Trench Safety Corporation.
The attorney for Water Drainage Solutions says the company is doing everything it can to help the victims’ families.
