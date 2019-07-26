County Road 12: Little dirt bike racer has need for speed

BILLINGSLeY, Ala. (WSFA) - Bentley Norwood’s got the need for speed, and he’s only 7-years-old.
“My favorite thing to do is ride dirt bikes, go fast, and jump,” said Bentley.
Bentley was ready to ride before he was out of diapers.
“When he was two, he asked for a dirt bike, but we were too scared,” said Bentley’s father Adam Norwood.
That year Bentley got a 4-wheeler, but a few years later he got the set of wheels he was hoping for.
"Santa got me a dirt bike,” said Bentley. “We went outside, no training wheels and I was just flying around the yard."
It wasn’t long after that, he wanted to race. He loves his home track, Crossbone MX Ranch in Billingsley.
"They have a lot of wide turns, so I just hold it wide open. I've been on this track so many times, nobody can catch me. I always win here."
That’s not the only place he wins. Bentley recently won a regional race and punched his ticket to compete in the Rocky Mountain ATV and MC National Championship.
"I'm a little biased but I think he's one of the best in the country when he has his head in the game,” said Bentley’s dad Adam. “It’s all about the heart. He doesn’t have the training that a lot of the other kids have. Me and his mom both work.”
So what does a soon to be second grader think about while he’s racing around the track?
"You can't see people over the jumps, so I'm like is somebody there? Should I jump it or not jump it? So, I just jump it."
His dad admits he didn't know anything about motocross when they got into this, but they've learned quickly and have one important rule.
"Our motto is first or last, as long as we're having fun, we'll keep doing it,” said Adam.
As for Bentley’s expectations racing the best six and seven year old’s in the country.
“I’m going to try and win this baby.” Bentley said.
The Norwood family is heading for Tennessee. Bentley is scheduled to race Wednesday July 31st. The family says they couldn’t have done it without all their generous sponsors:
- Motosports MD
- Signs Now Montgomery
- Vest Roofing LLC
- Roger's Auto Repair
- Gillespie Tire & Automotive
- Madram11.com
- Crossbone MX Ranch
- Pro Flo Racing
- Proline Detailing
