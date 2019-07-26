East Ala. truck driving school owner bribed examiner, DOJ says

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An east Alabama truck driver training school’s owner has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges he paid bribes for special treatment of his students.
James Welburn, 72, of Columbus, Georgia, was arrested after an indictment was handed down at the federal courthouse in Montgomery Thursday.
Welburn, owner of Lee County-based American Truck Driving Academy, is accused of paying bribes to a commercial drivers license examiner who, for $25 per student, would give ATDA’s students preferred treatment.
Welburn faces charges of conspiracy, bribery, and wire fraud offenses and could face up to 20 years in federal prison on each count, as well as fines and restitution.
According to U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Alabama, Louis Franklin Sr, the indictment states that Welburn bribed the examiner to test students even though some had not possessed learner’s permits for at least 14 days, as required by federal regulations.
The examiner also tested more than five students in a single day, Franklin said, which is a violation of Alabama law. And the bribed examiner would also agree not to test students on certain trucking maneuvers if they were unlikely to be able to perform them.
Franklin said the examiner, who has not been identified, also agreed to give Welburn’s students “the benefit of the doubt” when it came to all road tests.
It’s unclear, based on information provided by the Department of Justice, how long the alleged bribery had been occurring, nor was it clear how many students made it through the relaxed requirements that would allow them to be licensed and driving 18-wheelers on the open road.
The employment status of the allegedly bribed examiner is also unclear at this time.
