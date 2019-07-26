Food for Thought 7/25

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department. Before you pick a place to eat, catch the latest edition of Food For Thought. The reports air each Thursday night at 10.
If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
HIGH SCORES
Salad Express (7030 Eastchase Pkwy.): 100
La Poblano (288 Twin Lakes Dr.): 100
Honeypop Poppin’ Gourmet Popcorn (45 N. Burbank Dr.): 100
Little Red Cupcakes (638-B Hall St.): 100
Zoe’s Kitchen (7218 Eastchase Pkwy.): 99
Zaxby’s (4030 Atlanta Hwy.): 98
Mr. Chen’s (5461 Atlanta Hwy.): 98
Tucker Pecan Candy Kitchen (350 N. McDonough St.): 98
Yeung Kitchen (41 N. Burbank Dr.): 98
HIGH SCORES
Z-Tec (1100 Ann St.): 77
Priority Items: Food in warmer & cooler at improper temperature; Mold in soda nozzles
El Amigo Mexican Restaurant (7725 Mobile Hwy.): 78
Priority Items: Food on make table at improper temperature; Butane lighter stored with food; No backflow device on hose
Country’s BBQ (5761 Atlanta Hwy.): 82
Priority Items: Ham in cooler at improper temperature; Employee handling ready-to-eat food with bare hands
Cash Savers Deli (2020 E. South Blvd.): 82
Priority Items: Chicken in warmer at improper temperature; Meat slicer & other utensils not properly cleaned
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.