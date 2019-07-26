Help ‘Stuff the Bus’ with school supplies for MPS students

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - You can help Montgomery Public Schools students have the supplies they need for this school year by donating during the “Stuff the Bus” school supply drive.
Volunteers will be collecting supplies and donations at several locations through the city this weekend. MPS buses will be placed in front of Montgomery Walmart stores, Sam’s Club, Kids Korner Uniforms and Office Depot on Vaughn Road Friday and Saturday.
The drive will be collecting items like backpacks, composition books, erasers, pens, folders and more.
Items collected will be given to the Montgomery County School Board to be distributed to schools and children in need.
