Investigations into unrelated car break-ins, stolen vehicle, lead to multiple arrests

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Prattville Police Department has arrested several suspects pertaining to several reports of car break-ins and one case of a stolen vehicle.
According to City of Prattville Spokeswoman Lisa Byrd, there are two separate cases of vehicle break-ins.
One involves a juvenile from Montgomery. Byrd says the juvenile was taken into custody shortly after a report of a stolen vehicle. The juvenile confessed to breaking into several several unlocked vehicles in the Overlook area of Prattville overnight between Wednesday night and Thursday, and stealing a vehicle.
Prattville police say they have arrested this juvenile before on similar charges. The investigation is ongoing in an attempt to identify other suspects.
Friday, two men were arrested after an investigation that spanned several weeks into multiple reports of vehicle break-ins in the Cracker Barrel, Outback and New Vision Promenade 12 parking lots.
An investigator surveilling the Cracker Barrell parking lot made the arrest of Waldreski Donnell Osborne and Courtney Colley. Both Osborne, 35, and Colley, 40, are Montgomery residents.
According to Byrd, Osborne and Colley are suspects in similar cases in other jurisdictions.
