‘No More Martyrs’ explains how to talk to your child about mental health

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - School starts within the next couple weeks for some students, and after a tragic school year in Alabama with multiple child suicides, we’re on your side with ways to talk to your kid about mental health.
Dr. Nadia Richardson with No More Martyrs says you should prepare your kids with ways to address conflicts and bullying and create a safe space so your child feels comfortable talking about what’s going on.
Some states now allow students to take “mental health days.” Dr. Richardson says this is an opportunity for Alabama to start a conversation about how to address mental health in schools.
“What I have noticed in regards to the loss of Maddie and McKenzie, the two 9-year-old young ladies who were lost to suicide, and even with the 15-year-old high school student Nigel Shelby out of Huntsville, is that we’ve received national attention and there has been a national response,” Richardson said. “I have not seen the same response on the state level, and I think that’s unfortunate.”
She says parents should never dismiss your child’s feelings and should take advantage of the resources available.
To learn more about No More Martyrs, you can click here.
