Pike County takes major step towards building new jail municipal complex

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - With Pike County Commission Chairman Robin Sullivan’s signature on the dotted line Friday morning, the wheels are now in motion to begin the process of building the new Pike County Jail at Highway 29 and Gibbs Street.
“We’re ready to go," said Sullivan.
Sullivan’s signing seals the deal for the county buying the Boys & Girls Club property for $1.6 million. It is not only a new jail coming.
“The sheriff’s department and his staff. The judges and whatever they may need to go over there," he said.
James Gibson lives less than a mile away and he’s “okay” with what county leaders have done, especially when you consider the current jail behind the courthouse. It is by far the oldest county jail in Alabama.
“Because the prison system is very much secure," said Gibson.
There are no drawings for now to show what the new complex will look like but we do know the overall project will cost around $25 million and construction is expected to begin one year from now. The project is being paid for through the sales tax increase passed more than a year ago.
“County-wide a cent-and-a-half total," said Sullivan.
The county commission considered a total of 10 sites but felt the Dunbar location was a better it in the long run, plenty of room to grow on 32 acres.
“We still have to secure architectural firms," said Sullivan.
The chairman is eager to get moving, because the old jail is on its last leg.. 60 years and counting. Sullivan says the sales tax increase will come off the books “once the last brick is laid on the new municipal complex.”
Sullivan added he’s not sure at this point whether the Boys & Girls Club building will be razed or become part of the municipal complex. The county and the city are working to find another location for the Boys & Girls Club.
