Pleasant weekend ahead

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Although a bit warmer than yesterday, another comfortable morning is underway! Temperatures are sitting in in the 60s in central Alabama and the low 70s in south Alabama.
Just a few more days of lower humidity are left! The mercury will rise upwards towards 90° again this afternoon, but it won’t as oppressive of a July afternoon as it could be, as dew points will stay in the 60s. We’ll continue to stay dry under sunny skies!
This weekend will feature lower humidity than normal, but those humidity values will slowly be rising. High pressure will keep us drier, with only an isolated shower or storm possible through the weekend. Highs will top out on either side of 90° with dew points steadily staying in the 60s.
Moisture returns Monday ahead of a cold front. Rain chances will return, although they’ll stay on the lower end, in the 20-30% range. Next week’s front will be much weaker than this week’s, with it likely dissipating by Wednesday and not providing a cool-down.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.