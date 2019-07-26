Pleasant weekend ahead

Humidity stays on the lower end!

Pleasant weekend ahead
Future Radar
By Lee Southwick | July 26, 2019 at 4:14 AM CDT - Updated July 26 at 4:20 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Although a bit warmer than yesterday, another comfortable morning is underway! Temperatures are sitting in in the 60s in central Alabama and the low 70s in south Alabama.

Just a few more days of lower humidity are left! The mercury will rise upwards towards 90° again this afternoon, but it won’t as oppressive of a July afternoon as it could be, as dew points will stay in the 60s. We’ll continue to stay dry under sunny skies!

Future Radar
Future Radar

This weekend will feature lower humidity than normal, but those humidity values will slowly be rising. High pressure will keep us drier, with only an isolated shower or storm possible through the weekend. Highs will top out on either side of 90° with dew points steadily staying in the 60s.

Weekend Forecast
Weekend Forecast

Moisture returns Monday ahead of a cold front. Rain chances will return, although they’ll stay on the lower end, in the 20-30% range. Next week’s front will be much weaker than this week’s, with it likely dissipating by Wednesday and not providing a cool-down.

Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.