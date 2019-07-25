Public information officer for EBRSO placed on leave after reportedly getting DUI in Alabama

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The public information officer for the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office has been placed on leave after being cited for a DUI in Alabama, the office confirms.
The sheriff’s office announced Thursday, July 25 that it was notified Sunday, July 21 that Casey Hicks was issued a citation for misdemeanor traffic violations and a 1st offense DUI while she was off duty in Alabama. The office says it has been in contact with the sheriff’s office in Alabama in relation to the charges.
As per standard procedure, Hicks has been placed on leave pending the outcome of an internal affairs investigation.
“Those involved in law enforcement are rightfully held to the highest standards concerning the law,” the release from the sheriff’s office stated.
