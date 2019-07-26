3rd annual ‘Made for Moms’ happening this weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News’ third annual Made for Moms Expo is happening this weekend!
This free event is a great opportunity for moms to get out of the house and experience something catered to them. The fun will take place from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. inside the Montgomery Multiplex at Cramton Bowl.
New this year, “Mom University” will offer three different sessions focusing on topics important to moms. It’s hosted by Auburn Montgomery, and offers CPR training and what to when your child is choking.
Another session will be offered on getting ready for college, applying to students and moms who may be interested in furthering their education. The final session will offer de-stressing techniques and tips for moms to use on their own, or to help ease tension in their families.
You will also get to meet WSFA 12 News on-air talent with photo opportunities. There will be free goody bags and giveaways for attendees, a fashion show, a Kid’s Corner to entertain the little ones, a Man Cave to occupy the men, and so much more.
Along with everything free, there will be lots of shopping with several vendors so be sure to bring your wallet!
We can’t wait to see you there!
