4th arrest after stolen vehicle found in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A person has been taken into custody after another stolen vehicle was found in Montgomery Friday.
According to Sgt. Jarrett Williams, officers attempted to stop a vehicle in the area of Norman Bridge Road. The vehicle was later located in the 1600 block of South Decatur Street where it was discovered to be stolen.
Williams says a male juvenile suspect was taken into custody and charges are pending.
This is the fourth arrest in 24-hours involving a stolen vehicle.
