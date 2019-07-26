4th arrest after stolen vehicle found in Montgomery

4th arrest after stolen vehicle found in Montgomery
Norman Bridge stolen vehicle (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA Staff | July 26, 2019 at 1:32 PM CDT - Updated July 26 at 1:32 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A person has been taken into custody after another stolen vehicle was found in Montgomery Friday.

According to Sgt. Jarrett Williams, officers attempted to stop a vehicle in the area of Norman Bridge Road. The vehicle was later located in the 1600 block of South Decatur Street where it was discovered to be stolen.

Williams says a male juvenile suspect was taken into custody and charges are pending.

This is the fourth arrest in 24-hours involving a stolen vehicle.

