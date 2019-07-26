27-year-old killed overnight in Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Police say a 27-year-old Montgomery man is the capital city’s latest shooting victim.
Sgt. Jarrett Williams says officers were called to the 4700 block of Park Towne Way around midnight on a report that someone had been shot. When they arrived, they found Laquintin Brown with life threatening injuries. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Williams says detectives are looking into the motive behind this fatal shooting. At this time, no arrests have been made.
Police ask anyone with knowledge about Brown’s death or the shooting to call police at 625-2831 or the secret witness line at 625-4000. You can also call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.
