Biscuits hot heading into 5-game series with Barons

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - THE BISCUITS ARE HOT!! They’ve now matched their season-high with six-straight wins after putting out the fire against the Tennessee Smokies with a 7-1 win Friday night.
The Biscuits earned their first series sweep of the season, a series in which they outscored Tennessee 23-9 over the five games. The Butter and Blue scored seven runs in back-to-back games to close out the series.
They’ve done well even after the recent promotions of players including All-Stars Sam McWilliams and Jesús Sánchez among others.
Now, it’s the new faces in Taylor Walls and Thomas Milone helping out an offense led by outfielder All-Stars Josh Lowe and Miles Mastrobuoni.
In 28 games with the Double-A Biscuits, Walls, the Rays No. 20 prospect as rated by mlb.com, has 28 hits, including six doubles. Milone has 14 hits in 21 games with Montgomery after hitting .310 at High-A Charlotte.
Since the start of the second half, the Biscuits are 24-11, leading the Southern League’s North Division by three full games over the Barons. That five-game series opens Saturday at Riverwalk Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. as the Biscuits celebrate Christmas in July.
