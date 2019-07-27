Community forum held with hopes to reduce crime in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Opelika city officials and community members came together Saturday morning to talk about recent violence in the city and how how the community can come together to stop it.
“Anytime you can have dialogue, have a conversation and really listen to what folks are saying, I think it’s a positive thing. We do have some issues and some problems in our community, but we’re making gains," said Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller. "We didn’t get like this overnight and we won’t get out of it overnight. It’s going to take work over a period of time for us to make a different and I think we’ll do that.”
Over two-dozen people were at the public forum. One thing they agreed upon was that they believe violence in their community is way too high, and that having events like this and bouncing ideas off one another is a step in the right direction.
“It provided some good discussion points for people to hear from each other and also look at ways that we may be able to have an impact in the community,” said Opelika resident Clifford Jones.
“This was a great way to bring folks together. We want to have another forum. We want to have more community input," said Fuller. "I don’t have a corner on good ideas, and neither does the city council. We need to hear from our citizens because that’s who we serve.”
The forum was a result of the city’s crime commission created by Mayor Fuller in 2018.
The date of the next public forum has not been released.
