First-ever Hateless Foundation Flag Football Tournament benefits homeless

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - On the football field at the Cramton Bowl, local law enforcement and former athletes came together for a friendly competition.
The Montgomery Police Department and Montgomery Fire and Rescue competed against former high school athletes representing local schools in a flag football tournament benefiting the Hateless Foundation.
Carver-Montgomery, Lee, Jeff Davis and Carver were represented as well as St. Jude and Wetumpka.
The Hateless Foundation provides food, water, clothes and shelter to the needy in Montgomery. Neal Roberson, the foundation’s owner said Saturday’s event was an event that benefited everyone.
“I think this is important for us as a foundation in general, because our mission is to help the homeless, but it’s also goof to give back in general,” he said. “So we just wanted a day where as much as we can keep the kids off the street, just have a good day where nobody is dying.”
Admission was $2 if you brought a canned good and $5 general admission.
To learn more about the foundation, you can visit their website.
