Residents moving back to Beauregard nearly 5 months after tornadoes

BEAUREGARD, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been almost five months since tornadoes ripped through parts of Lee County killing 23 people and injuring dozens of others on March 3.
“Its coming along and people are slowly but surely recovering from the tragedies back in March,” said Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones.
There are still several empty lots, but there are new houses that are starting to come into the area. There's actually some on both sides of the street here and that's a sign that people are rebuilding and moving back to the area.
“It wasn’t too bad once I got started and I had quite a bit of help," said Beauregard resident Adolph Smith. "It’s been okay, I just lost a lot of my neighbors. Most people that are coming back are coming back and moving in. It just looks a lot different now.”
“It’s coming along, I think is the best way to put it. There’s still a ways to go and there will be, it’s not something that happens overnight as everyone understands," said Jones. "I’ve said it before, the people in Beauregard are very resilient. They’re very determined people and the key is that they are very, very good about helping one another.”
The recovery process is long and ongoing but Beauregard residents say things are starting to get better.
Sheriff Jones says that Lee County is also continuing to work with FEMA on reimbursement funds.
