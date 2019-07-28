Warm-up continues

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Another warm and mostly dry day is in store! Highs will warm into the low 90s again today under mostly sunny skies. Only about 10% of you will see showers today, and those showers will be very small and isolated in nature. Any showers that develop will dissipate by sunset. Overall, today is a good day for outdoor activities, but stay cool!
Temperatures will continue to warm into the workweek while skies stay mostly dry. You’ll have a 1 in 10 shot of seeing rain through Tuesday. Those who stay dry will stay hot, with highs in the mid 90s.
We return to a more typical summertime pattern by the end of the week. Starting Thursday, afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms are possible, and it will be hot with highs in the low to mid 90s.
