Arrest made in death of Brundidge store clerk

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested in the robbery and shooting death of 30-year-old store clerk Neil Kumar.
Leon Terrell Flowers, 23, of Troy, is charged with capital murder and robbery, according to Pike County law enforcement.
Kumar was shot and killed Wednesday morning at the J&S Buy Rite convenience store in Brundidge shortly after the store opened. Kumar was a student at Troy University.
Flowers, who is unemployed, was taken into custody Saturday morning and placed in the Pike County Jail.
According to the Pike County District Attorney Thomas Anderson, Flowers has four felony convictions. He was previously charged with felony murder, but pleaded down to manslaughter in that case. He was given credit for the time he served while awaiting trial and was released on probation on April 30. The district attorney said the victim’s father asked for leniency in that case.
Law enforcement released surveillance video Thursday showing the moments before, during and after the robbery and shooting.
A description of the suspect in the video was limited to a male dressed in all black, with white gloves, and armed with a gun.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.