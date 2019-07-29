Arrest made in July 4 boat crash that killed 2 on Lake Jordan

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Just over three weeks after one boat slammed into another on Lake Jordan, killing two during a Fourth of July fireworks celebration, an arrest has been made in the case.
The driver of one boat, Damion Bruno, 41, of Clanton, is now charged with two counts of reckless murder, one count of first-degree assault, one count of second-degree assault, and boating under the influence of alcohol.
The charges are in connection to the fatal boat crash that claimed the lives of 26-year-old Clay Jackson and 17-year-old Travis House. Five others were injured. It took two days before the victims’ bodies were recovered from the water.
The reckless murder counts represent the deaths of Jackson and House, while the first-degree assault charge represent Caleb Peters, a third victim who was driving the boat that Bruno collided with. It’s unclear who the second-degree assault charge represents at this time.
ALEA confirmed Bruno’s arrest Monday as a result of an investigation into the crash.
House’s parents have a wrongful death lawsuit pending against Bruno that states he "was operating his boat at a high rate of speed, in a dangerous and reckless manner, and in a manner almost certainly to cause injury or death.”
This is a developing story. Continue checking back for updates.
