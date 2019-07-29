2 arrested after missing woman’s body found in bottom of Tuscaloosa Co. well

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa County authorities have located the body of a woman who has been missing since June.
The body of Marka “Willoe” Watkins was found in the bottom of a well on property in the 10-thousand block of Will Walker Lane in Tuscaloosa.
Watkins was last seen in the Bessemer/McCalla area on June 17.
Kendal Tyler Battles, 29, and Joseph Brandon Nevels, 20, are both charged with murder and abuse of a corpse.
Investigators believe Watkins was at one of the suspect’s home in the 2000 block of Tanya Drive when she was assaulted and killed.
They say the suspects then drove Watkins’ body to the address on Will Walker Lane to dispose of the body.
Investigators say more arrests are possible.
